Woman dies, 3 children sent to hospital following crash on Southwest Freeway, police say

This happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Bissonnet. According to Houston Transtar, the roadway reopened just before 5:30 a.m.

Houston police said the woman lost control of her vehicle, which then left the roadway, striking two street signs. The woman in her early 30s was ejected from the vehicle and then run over by her own car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were three children, an infant, a toddler, and a 12-year-old, inside the vehicle during the crash. Police said the toddler was ejected from the car but suffered only minor injuries.

All three children were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police said no car seats were found in the car.

