HCSO: Woman killed after getting out of vehicle following crash on I-10 near Channelview

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened Saturday morning.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All eastbound lanes of I-10 near Channelview have reopened after a woman was killed following a crash that involved several vehicles.

Officials said a woman was driving slowly in between one of the lanes and the shoulder when she was hit around 5:30 a.m. After the crash, she got out of her vehicle when she was hit by a different car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, deputies said no other injuries were reported and that all drivers were cooperating with the crash investigation.

I-10 reopened just before 10 a.m.

