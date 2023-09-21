Arlington officer killed in I-20 crash identified as 24-year veteran, police say

The accident was reported on westbound I-20 at St. Augustine Drive.

DALLAS — An Arlington police officer was killed Thursday morning after a crash on I-20 while he was heading into work, according to officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Darrin McMichael, a 24-year veteran of the Arlington Police Department, was identified as the officer who died, according to Arlington police officials.

The crash happened at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday on the LBJ Freeway near the exit to St. Augustine Drive. Drivers were being directed off of the highway, but the lanes have since reopened.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, McMichael was riding on a motorcycle in traffic when he rear-ended a car in front of him. He then fell off of his bike and was hit by another vehicle that fled the scene.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help identifying the hit-and-run vehicle and its driver. It was described as a dark-colored Dodge/Chrysler-type vehicle, Dallas County officials said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detective Chaney at 214-589-2323.

“Officer Darrin McMichael was a respected and beloved member of our APD family,” Arlington police Chief Al Jones said in a news release. “We are heartbroken and we are hurting. This is a devastating loss that will be felt for a long time. Please pray for his wife, who is also an APD employee, his family, his friends, and his APD family. They need all the support they can get right now.”

An Arlington officer at the hospital told WFAA the officer involved in the crash lived outside of Canton and was on his way to work. Officers were standing outside of the hospital Thursday morning, and Arlington Mayor Jim Ross arrived at the hospital with an APD officer.

Ross confirmed to WFAA the officer had been on the force for 24 years, 13 of those as a motorcycle officer. There will also be a "wall of honor" for the officer, according to Ross.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.