The I-35 Waco project continues Friday, September 20th.

8th Street to the northbound I-35 frontage road will close at 7 p.m. so work can be done on utilities in the area.

This closure is expected to last until Monday morning at 6 a.m.

Beginning Tuesday, September 23 at 7 p.m. crews will close the southbound I-35 frontage road from Waco Drive to Hamilton Lane until Friday, September 27 at 6 a.m.

A signed detour to BUS 77 will be in place for traffic traveling on the southbound I-35 frontage road in this area.

All dates are subject to change dependent on weather and field conditions.

Popular stories:

Niagara Bottling looking for employees in Temple

Debunking Selena's Killer: Prosecutor in murder trial reveals evidence for first time in 23 years

Here's an aerial view of the flooding in Jefferson County