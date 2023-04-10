I-35E mainlane closure in Hillsboro

The closure was scheduled to take place Oct. 3 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLSBORO, Texas — Crews will temporarily close all southbound I-35E mainlanes. The closure will extend from north of FM 2959 to US 77.

According g to TXDOT, the closure was scheduled to take place Oct. 3 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Southbound traffic on I-35E will be directed to exit 374. From there, vehicles will be rerouted to eastbound FM 2959, which will lead them to US 77, before rejoining I-35.