TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has closed down parts of Southbound I-35 near exit 304 by Buc-ee's while a fatal accident is being worked on.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 303.

Police say to expect lane closures for at least the next hour, and are advising drivers to find an alternate route around Troy.

