'Hazardous spill' shuts down IH-45 in Freestone County

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — Attention drivers! IH-45 in Freestone County is reportedly shut down due to a "hazardous spill" on Aug. 15, according to the Texas Department of Transportation Bryan.

According to TxDOT, traffic is being detoured at RM 211 on FM 80 to FM 833.

The exact nature of the spill has not yet been said, and there is no indication at this time when the road may reopen.

No further information has been given at this time.

TxDOT asks all drivers to please drive safely.