I-14 lane closures in Killeen, Harker Heights extended by TxDOT through Sept. 15

TxDOT says the lane closures will take place during overnight hours, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning, weather permitting.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — TxDOT has reported that the closures of left hand lanes on westbound Interstate 14 in Killeen and Harker Heights will be extended through Friday, Sept. 15.

The lane closures will take place during overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning, weather permitting.

Additionally, the eastbound shoulder from Trimmier Road to Rosewood Driver will also be closed from Trimmier Road to Rosewood Drive for road work. That closure will take place from Sept. 13-16 during the day, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TxDOT also advises drivers to anticipate delays, use caution when making their way through the area, and to obey all traffic indicators.