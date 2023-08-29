x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Killeen: Sections of Avenue C and D to be closed Saturday for crosswalk painting

According to the city, the roadways will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More Videos

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen announced that sections of Avenue C and D will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 2.

According to the city, the roads will be closing between 4th Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., so crews can safely paint crosswalks. 

This operation is being done by the City's Downtown Revitalization Division, which involves local artists and volunteers to get the work done. 

Drivers can expect delays while this operation is being executed. 

For more information, visit here.

Related Articles

Also on KCENTV.com:

Before You Leave, Check This Out