According to the city, the lights have been out since 3 p.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Transportation Division of the City of Killeen’s Public Works Department announced that the traffic lights on Stan Schlueter and Interstate 14 are out on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to the department, an accident that damaged the cabinet signal box caused the lights to go out around 3 p.m.

Crews are currently working to restore the lights, but no timeframe has been established.

Drivers are asked to proceed with caution while passing through the area.