TxDOT announces lane Closure on Westbound Interstate 14 in

The lane closures will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced the temporary closure of the two left-hand lanes on westbound Interstate 14, spanning from Knight's Way in Harker Heights to Trimmier Road in Killeen.

The closures are scheduled to start from Sunday, Aug. 27, through Friday, Sept. 1.

These lane closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day, during the overnight hours.

TxDOT has confirmed that trucks will be entering and exiting the highway throughout the duration of the road work. Motorists traveling through this stretch of Interstate 14 should be prepared for potential delays during the specified timeframe.