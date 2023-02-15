x
Mall-to-Mall project | TxDOT closes Beverly Drive in Waco

This road will be closed tonight, so crews can safely work.

WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announces that Beverly Drive will be closed starting Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. 

The road is being closed because it intersects with State Highway 6, which crews will be working on as they continue to execute TxDOT's Mall-to-Mall project. 

Beverly Drive is expected to reopen Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 a.m. 

TxDOT reminds drivers to always use extreme caution when passing though a work area, drive slow and eliminate distractions. 

For more information and updates, visit here.

