Mall-to-Mall project | TxDOT closes Beverly Drive in Waco

WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announces that Beverly Drive will be closed starting Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
The road is being closed because it intersects with State Highway 6, which crews will be working on as they continue to execute TxDOT's Mall-to-Mall project.
Beverly Drive is expected to reopen Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 a.m.
TxDOT reminds drivers to always use extreme caution when passing though a work area, drive slow and eliminate distractions.
