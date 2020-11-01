A fatal accident occurred near Highway 6 and Waco Dr late Friday afternoon. Officers responded to an vehicle and pedestrian crash in the 100 Blk of W. Hwy 6, southbound lanes at Waco Drive, according to the Waco PD.

A man was struck by an 18 wheeler and died on the scene.

No Autopsy was ordered.

Once the victim is identified and the family is notified, additional information will be given, according to the Waco PD.



