A fatal accident occurred near Highway 6 and Waco Dr late Friday afternoon. Officers responded to an vehicle and pedestrian crash in the 100 Blk of W. Hwy 6, southbound lanes at Waco Drive, according to the Waco PD.
A man was struck by an 18 wheeler and died on the scene.
No Autopsy was ordered.
Once the victim is identified and the family is notified, additional information will be given, according to the Waco PD.
Popular on KCENTV.com:
- One person shot at home in Killeen neighborhood
- Tornado watch issued until 9 p.m. | Severe weather possible through Central Texas Friday
- Family wants justice after 32-year-old shot and killed in Killeen
- Man hit by vehicle on 3rd Street in Temple
- 'Make a difference every day' | H-E-B worker goes above and beyond for his customer