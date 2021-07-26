Motorcyclist dies after collision in Copperas Cove

Marcus Johnson Griffin died in the accident on Sunday afternoon.

A man driving a motorcycle was killed Sunday in an accident involving a passenger car in Copperas Cove, according to police.

The Copperas Cove Police Department said they responded to the intersection of S.7th Street and Urbantke Lane at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said a blue 2005 Suzuki and a 2016 Toyota Prius collided but no further information about what caused the crash was released.

The motorcycle driver, who was ejected from his bike during the collision, was identified as Marcus Johnson Griffin.