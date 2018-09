WACO, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash slowed traffic Wednesday on Hewitt Drive at Chapel Road in Waco.

The Waco Fire Department said there were injuries, though the details of those injuries was not released.

According to investigators, roofing nails were reported on the roadway. It is unclear if that is what caused the crash.

Commuters are advised to use caution in the area.

The wreck remains under investigation.

