WACO, Texas — A multi-vehicle rollover crash closed several northbound lanes of I-35 at Valley Mills Drive in Waco, police said.

The crash was reported just before 2 p.m.

The cause of the wreck was not immediately known.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Expect more from KCENTV.com as we continue to update this story with breaking developments.

Popular stories on KCENTV.com:

4 people suffer serious injuries after fiery crash in Temple

Train hits parked van in downtown Waco, no injuries, fire department says