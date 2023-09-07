Road closures to shift traffic off SH 6 in Waco

TxDOT crews will shift eastbound traffic off the main lanes and onto the frontage road on Thursday, Sept. 7.

WACO, Texas — Attention Waco drivers, SH 6 traffic will be moving to the frontage road on the night of Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Texas Department of Transportation Waco District said they are continuing their work on the Mall to Mall project to build continuous frontage road bridges and reconstruct the project corridor.

Due to the work, on Sept. 7, crews will reportedly shift eastbound traffic on SH 6 off the mainlanes and onto the frontage road.

TxDOT says the shift will take place after traffic crosses over US 84/Waco Drive. After the shift, TxDOT says drivers will be able to access Imperial Drive. TxDOT says the shift will be in place during the reconstruction of the SH 6 mainlanes between US 84/Waco Drive and Imperial Drive.

TxDOT asks drivers to buckle up, mind their speed and eliminate all distractions while driving through work zones. TxDOT has live traffic cameras available for the public to view along the project corridor.