Texas judge killed in fiery wrong-way crash with alleged drunken driver, Royse City police say

Police allege the driver was going the wrong way on westbound Interstate 30 at the time of the three-vehicle crash.

A justice of Texas' Fifth District Court of Appeals was killed in a crash Saturday night in Royse City, police said.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 30 near FM 2642 and involved three vehicles, according to police.

Police allege Megan E. Smith, a 32-year-old from Royse City, was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the highway when she hit two other vehicles.

One vehicle she allegedly hit was driven by Justice David L. Bridges of Rockwall, according to police. His vehicle caught fire "as a result of the collision," and he died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle police allege Smith hit was not hurt in the crash.

Smith was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and then was arrested upon her release on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, police said.

She was booked into the Hunt County jail.

Police did not provide any additional details about the other drivers or vehicles involved in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police say.

A Fort Worth native, Bridges was born in 1955, his bio on the State of Texas Judicial Branch's website says.

He attended Texas Tech School of Law and went on to be an assistant district attorney in Smith and Upshur counties before he was elected to the Fifth District Court of Appeals in 1996, according to the bio.

An Army veteran, Bridges also worked with the State Bar of Texas before he was elected justice.

The Fifth District Court of Appeals is based in Dallas and serves Collin, Dallas, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman and Rockwall counties.