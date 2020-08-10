Traffic Warning | University Parks Dr. in Waco to close for drainage work

TXDOT will close all lanes of University Parks Dr. in Waco, where it crosses under the I-35 main lanes, Thursday night to continue drainage work.

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will close all lanes of University Parks Dr. in Waco, where it crosses under the I-35 main lanes, Thursday night to continue drainage work, the Waco Police Department said.

Northbound drivers on University Parks Dr. will be directed to the northbound frontage road where they can cross under I-35 at MLK Boulevard or continue to enter the northbound main lanes.

Southbound drivers will be directed to the southbound frontage road where they can turn around at 5th Street to reconnect with University Parks Dr.

Overnight Lane Closure Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 7 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Saturday: 7 p.m. – 10 a.m.

Sunday: 10 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Signs for all closures will be in place to direct drivers. Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions, and work progress according to the Waco PD.