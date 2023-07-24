Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Bell County

The crash happened on US 190 near Heidenheimer, DPS said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HEIDENHEIMER, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on US 190 near Heidenheimer in Bell County, according to a Monday news release by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

DPS did not say what type of vehicle was involved.

Other details surrounding the accident were limited as of the time this article was written. DPS did not say when the accident happened. They alerted the media shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Heidenheimer is a little southeast of Temple.