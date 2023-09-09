x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Vehicle crash leads to Twin Bridge closure

There is a complete closure of Highway 6 from Waco toward the Twin Bridges.
Credit: Michael Flippo - stock.adobe.com
Old, vintage traffic signs including a stop sign, a detour sign, and a dead end sign making a background. Caution theme

WACO, Texas — Law enforcement officers are responding to a severe vehicle collision on the Twin Bridges, resulting in a complete closure of Highway 6 from Waco toward the Twin Bridges.

Drivers in the area are strongly urged to find alternative routes to their destinations in light of the ongoing road closure. 

Local authorities have yet to provide an estimated duration for the closure, and commuters are encouraged to stay updated with local news outlets or traffic advisory services for real-time information regarding the reopening of the affected roadways.

Further details regarding the incident will be released as they become available, and the public is advised to stay vigilant and patient during this disruption in travel.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

I-14 lane closures in Killeen, Harker Heights extended by TxDOT through Sept. 15

Before You Leave, Check This Out