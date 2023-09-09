Vehicle crash leads to Twin Bridge closure

There is a complete closure of Highway 6 from Waco toward the Twin Bridges.

WACO, Texas — Law enforcement officers are responding to a severe vehicle collision on the Twin Bridges, resulting in a complete closure of Highway 6 from Waco toward the Twin Bridges.

Drivers in the area are strongly urged to find alternative routes to their destinations in light of the ongoing road closure.

Local authorities have yet to provide an estimated duration for the closure, and commuters are encouraged to stay updated with local news outlets or traffic advisory services for real-time information regarding the reopening of the affected roadways.