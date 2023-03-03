TxDOT to close multiple bridges throughout Central Texas

Closures will reportedly take place through Hills, Falls, Limestone and McLennan counties.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Beginning on Mar. 6, the Texas Department of Transportation has announced that they will begin a project to repair a number of bridges throughout Central Texas.

The project will reportedly oversee maintenance on bridges in Falls, Hills, Limestone and McLennan counties.

The repairs will cause various lane closures as work continues.

As long as weather conditions allow, TxDOT stated they expect the repairs to be completed by winter of 2023.

Here is a complete list of bridges to be repaired, listed by county.

Limestone County:

• FM 937 – Rocky Creek/Faulkenberry Creek; Dooley Creek; SH 164 – Turkey Creek

Falls County:

• SH 6 – Copperas Creek; US 77 – Pond Creek; FM 935 – Deer Creek; SH 6 – Sandy Creek; TX 320 – Deer Creek; TX 14 – Polecat Creek; SH 6/Business SH 6 (Marlin)

Hill County:

• SH 81 – Island creek, near Pecos St.; SH 171 – Ash Creek, Little Cottonwood Creek, Post Oak Creek; SH 22 – west of CR 2401 to east of FM 3050; I-35W – CR 4251, FM 2959, CR 4235; I-35 – various

McLennan County:

• SH 164 – Big Creek; FM 3149 – Elm Creek; FM 3051 – Brazos River; US 77 – various; US 84 – various; BUS 77 – Brazos River; SH 6 – various