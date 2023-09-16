TxDOT to close shoulder of eastbound Interstate 14 for road work

TxDOT said the closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that it will close the shoulder on eastbound Interstate 14 beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

TxDOT said the closures will take place between Trimmier Road and Rosewood Drive.

The closures will last from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, weather permitting, said TxDOT. The closure is expected to last through Sept. 23.

TxDOT said the closures will allow the department to perform road work, as trucks will be entering and exiting the highway during the work.

Drivers have been told to expect delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.

The City of Killeen apologized for any inconvenience and directed anyone with questions to contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at 254-616-3172 or at engineering@killeentexas.gov.