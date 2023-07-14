TxDOT to conduct nightly full interstate closure on I-35W in Waco

WACO, Texas — Drivers in Waco may need to find an alternate route for a few days this July.
The Texas Department of Transportation's Waco District has announced they will conduct a full interstate closure on I-35 on nights from July 17 to July 20.
TxDOT said all southbound lanes on I-35w will be closed from CR 4235 to Old Brandon Road near Hillsboro. Lanes will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning on Monday, July 17, and ending the morning of Thursday, July 20.
Traffic will be directed to exit at Exit 370, at US 77/Spur 579, and will be able to reenter the interstate at the on-ramp south of US 77, according to TxDOT.
The department said the closures are to allow their contractor to perform mill and overlay operations.
More from 6 News: