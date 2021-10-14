TxDOT to begin construction on $9.1 million overpass near Axtell next week

The new overpass on SH 31 at the FM 939 intersection will be constructed over the next two years, the department said.

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation said it will begin construction on a new overpass on SH 31 at the FM 939 intersection Monday, Oct. 18.

The department said there will be various closures during the duration of the project and information regarding closures will be released as needed, the department said. The project, in the Axtell-area, is scheduled to be completed in two years.

TxDOT said the project is being undertaken by Webber, LLC for about $9.1 million.

Work schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress, TxDOT said.