TxDOT to perform lane closures on SH 6 on Sept. 28

TxDOT said crews will perform various lane closures beginning in the evening to allow for the installation of overhead structures.

WACO, Texas — Various lanes will be closed along SH 6 in Waco beginning on the evening of Sept. 28, according to the Texas Department of Transportation - Waco District.

The District said the closures are part of their continued work on the Mall to Mall project, and the lanes will be closed to allow for the installation of overhead structures.

SH 6 westbound mainlanes will reportedly be closed from I-35 to the on-ramp east of Bagby Avenue, northbound I-35 direct connector to westbound SH 6. TxDOT said these closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Traffic will be directed to use the westbound frontage road from the off-ramp east of I-35.

Later, TxDOT said SH 6 eastbound mainlanes from the Bagby Avenue crossover to the Bagby Avenue bridge will be closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Traffic will go east through Bagby Avenue to the following ramp east of I-35.

TxDOT also encouraged drivers to wear their seatbelts, mind their speed and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones.