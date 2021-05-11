TxDOT to remove I-35 overpass at BUS 77 in Waco starting May 12

Expect east and westbound BUS 77 lanes under I-35 to close starting Wednesday at 9 a.m.

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is set to being the first of two phases to remove the northbound I-35 overpass at BUS 77.

Crews will close all east and westbound lanes of BUS 77 under I-35 starting Wednesday, May 12 at 9 a.m., according to a TxDOT. This will be done to remove the concrete structure from the overpass.

Eastbound drivers will be directed to the southbound frontage road where they can turn around on Forrest Street. Westbound Drivers will be directed to the northbound frontage road where they can turn around at US 84/Waco Drive.

TxDOT anticipates westbound BUS 77 will reopen the morning of Friday, May 14. Eastbound BUS 77 is expected to remain closed to traffic through Wednesday, May 26 once concrete removal is complete.

The second phase includes the removal of the steel support structure and additional lane closures will be needed, TxDOT said. They added that more information on the second phase will be released once the work is scheduled.

TxDOT has removed five northbound I-35 overpasses since the beginning of March.

For the most recent updates on construction and closures, follow TxDOT on Twitter.