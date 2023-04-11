TxDOT to shutdown northbound lanes of I-35 in Hill County

According to the notice, the lanes will be closed beginning Wednesday night.

HILL COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced that it will shut down three northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Hill County on Wednesday, April 12 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

According to the notice, the lanes will be shut down from State Highway 22 to Farm to Market 2959. This shutdown will allow crews to safely relocate guide signage in the area.

The remaining northbound lane will be used to split to Interstate 35 West and 35 East.

TxDOT asks that drivers pay close attention in work zones, buckle up and eliminate all distractions.

To view more information on this closure and updates, visit here.