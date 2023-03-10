TxDOT shuts down all northbound lanes of I-35W in Hill County

This is expected to last a few hours.

HILL COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announces that it has shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 35 West in Hill County on Friday, March 10.

According to TxDOT, emergency pavement repairs are needed on the highway and that is why this shutdown has occured.

Travelers heading north on this highway will be redirected to take the Interstate 35 East exit on to Farm to Market 2959, crews will then direct drivers to turn around onto Interstate 35 East headed south and then exit back on to Interstate 35 West.

While there is no official time on when this closure will end, TxDOT says drivers can expect this to last for a few hours.

TxDOT crews have closed all NB mainlanes of I-35W at the split in Hill County to perform emergency pavement repairs.... Posted by Texas Department of Transportation on Friday, March 10, 2023

