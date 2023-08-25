Traffic: TxDOT to start roadway rehabilitation on FM 2410 in Bell County

According to TxDOT, the project is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced that the roadway rehabilitation and widening project on Farm to Market 2410 will begin on Monday, Aug. 28.

According to TxDOT, the project will rehabilitate Farm to Market 2410 from Still house Lake Road in Harker Heights to Interstate 14 in Nolanville.

This $9.6 million project is scheduled to require numerous day-time closures and flagging operations along the roadway from Aug. 28 through Summer 2024.

TxDOT asks that drivers proceed with extra caution when passing through a work zone.

To view updates and more information, visit here.