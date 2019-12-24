BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season means more people on the road, more distractions, and even more car accidents. On Saturday, four of those accidents turned out to be fatal, leaving a sober reminder what motorists need to look out for.

A motorcyclist traveling on I-14 westbound near the Fort Hood street exit encountered a pedestrian that was walking in an outside lane in the highway At 3:37 a.m. on Saturday.

The Killeen Police Department said conditions at the time of the crash were very foggy and the roadway was wet. Police said the motorcyclist was unable to take evasive action and struck the pedestrian. The motorcyclist was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center where he later died.

At 4:15 a.m., a 53-year-old man was traveling in the wrong direction on Temple's loop 363 and collided with an oncoming vehicle, according to the Temple Police Department. He was also pronounced dead.

Two other people were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 7:19 p.m., Killeen PD reported finding a man lying in the roadway on Jasper Rd. after they received a 911 call about a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The man later passed away.

At 11:10 p.m Killeen PD reported another fatal Crash on State Hwy 195 and Chaparral Road. Police said a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra entered Hwy 195 when the light turned green. This is when a gray 2020 Nissan Armada traveling northbound drove through the red light and collided into the left side of the Hyundai. The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the Hyundai was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center and was later subsequently transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts told 6 News Monday the holidays is often a time with more tragedies on the road.

"During the holiday period the traffic is going to double or triple. You have the additional potential for traffic crashes." Roberts said. "The more traffic you have, the greater potential for crashes and possible fatalities. Situations that we've seen with pedestrians and vehicles."

Roberts said distracted driving becomes a bigger issue during the holidays and there are also more people driving on long trips and night. He said fatigue plays a factor. He hopes more people take advantage of TxDOT resources at they plan their trip.

Roberts suggests people go to my35.org and @TxDOTwacoPIO on twitter before planing trips.

