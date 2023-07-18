US 190 widening project to cause traffic switch near Rogers

ROGERS, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and its contractor are gearing up for a significant traffic switch along US 190 near 11030 U.S Highway 190 Rogers, Texas.
The anticipated event is set to start July 19 place at 6 a.m. and will last for a year, marking a milestone in the ongoing infrastructure development.
During the traffic switch, crews will implement a single-lane closure for eastbound traffic from County Road 113 to County Road 125. Commuters will be redirected into a new traffic alignment near County Road 113.
Safety remains a top priority, and TxDOT urges all motorist passing through the work zones to buckle up, adhere to speed limits and eliminate distractions while driving. These measures ensure the well-being of both drivers and the diligent workers laboring to improve the infrastructures.
As the US 190 widening project progresses, the community can look forward to enhanced traffic flow and improved accessibility in the region.