US 190 widening project to cause traffic switch near Rogers

ROGERS, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and its contractor are gearing up for a significant traffic switch along US 190 near 11030 U.S Highway 190 Rogers, Texas.

The anticipated event is set to start July 19 place at 6 a.m. and will last for a year, marking a milestone in the ongoing infrastructure development.

During the traffic switch, crews will implement a single-lane closure for eastbound traffic from County Road 113 to County Road 125. Commuters will be redirected into a new traffic alignment near County Road 113.

Safety remains a top priority, and TxDOT urges all motorist passing through the work zones to buckle up, adhere to speed limits and eliminate distractions while driving. These measures ensure the well-being of both drivers and the diligent workers laboring to improve the infrastructures.