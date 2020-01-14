WACO, Texas — The southbound lanes of I-35 at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at mile marker 335 were closed Tuesday after a vehicle caught fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

TxDOT said on Twitter that the lanes could be closed for up to 2 hours.

Traffic was backed up for nearly two miles.

Commuters were advised to expect delays and avoid the area.

