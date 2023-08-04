Air traffic controller shortage could impact your summer travel plans

Some airlines have already said they'll be cutting down on flights for the summer.

HOUSTON — If you're planning a vacation, this is your warning about cancellations and delays at the airport this summer.

This time it's all due to a shortage of air traffic controllers.

The FAA said nationwide, about 20% of all controller jobs are empty right now.

According to MarketWatch, airlines have until the end of the month to make regulators aware of any schedule changes. Some airlines have already said they'll be cutting down on flights.

NATC President Rich Santa told Congress that the FAA met its hiring goals for the past decade, but that it hasn't kept up with attrition.