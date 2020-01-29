AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's airport is getting some national recognition.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was just named one of the top 10 best large airports in the U.S. According to USA Today, Austin's airport was ranked No. 10 in the nation.

Travelers love to see Austin influences, such as the live music and art installations, as well as the top local food spots at the airport.

Austin's airport wasn't the only Texas airport that made the list. The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport came in at No. 3.

Here's the full list:

Orlando International Airport - Orlando, Florida Tampa International Airport - Tampa, Florida Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport - Dallas Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport - Minneapolis Denver International Airport - Denver Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport - Detroit San Diego International Airport - San Diego Reagan National Airport - Arlington, Virginia Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport - Atlanta Austin-Bergstrom International Airport - Austin, Texas

USA Today said a panel of experts worked with 10Best editors to pick the nominees, and the top 10 winners were chosen by popular vote.

Austin's airport is expanding, and in the next 20 years, it will look a lot different. By 2040, the airport will be much larger – with the capacity to handle up to 40 million flyers per year – and more like the size of the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport, which was ranked No. 4 on this list.

