Ground stop at Bush, Hobby airports due to severe weather; 59 mph wind gusts reported at Hobby

The ground stops for both airports are for incoming flights. The ground stop is expected to last until 2:15 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued for all flights that were scheduled to head toward Bush and Hobby airports due to the severe weather.

The ground stop for both airports is in effect until 2:15 p.m., according to the FAA.

Hobby reported wind gusts to 59 mph around 1:45 p.m., according to Harris County meteorologist Jeff Lindner.

Houston Hobby wind gust to 59mph — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) January 24, 2023

You should check with your airline carrier for any delays with your flight.

Check the status of your flights

Bush IAH: Arrivals | Departures

Hobby airport: Arrivals | Departures

Keep tabs on parking

Check airport security wait times

Tuesday severe weather

Tuesday will be a pretty wet day as widespread showers and storms are expected for the majority of the afternoon. These storms have the potential to be strong to severe with gusty winds.

After lunchtime, a squall line will develop along the incoming cold front, which could produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, especially for those south of I-10.

We should see the severe weather threat diminish at about 6 p.m. for those toward the west as the cold front pushes toward the coast.