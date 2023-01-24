Ground stop at Bush, Hobby airports due to severe weather; 59 mph wind gusts reported at Hobby

HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued for all flights that were scheduled to head toward Bush and Hobby airports due to the severe weather.
The ground stop for both airports is in effect until 2:15 p.m., according to the FAA.
Hobby reported wind gusts to 59 mph around 1:45 p.m., according to Harris County meteorologist Jeff Lindner.
You should check with your airline carrier for any delays with your flight.
Tuesday severe weather
Tuesday will be a pretty wet day as widespread showers and storms are expected for the majority of the afternoon. These storms have the potential to be strong to severe with gusty winds.
After lunchtime, a squall line will develop along the incoming cold front, which could produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, especially for those south of I-10.
We should see the severe weather threat diminish at about 6 p.m. for those toward the west as the cold front pushes toward the coast.
Behind the front, temperatures will remain at or below normal for the remainder of January! In fact, a freeze is possible for some areas Thursday and Friday morning.