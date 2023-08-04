Temple in final round of The Daytripper Viewer's Choice contest

Temple has entered the championship round against Comanche for a chance to be featured on season 14 of the popular travel show.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — It all comes down to this.

Temple, Texas is one of two remaining towns in The Daytripper's Viewer's Choice contest.

For weeks, towns across the Lone Star State have been competing for a chance to be featured on a viewer's choice episode in season 14 of the popular travel show.

Now, the competition, originally made up of 16 towns, has come down to the final two.

Temple is facing off against Comanche in the championship round, with the coveted featured spot only one vote away.

Texans can vote once a day for which of the two towns they would like to see get the Daytripper treatment, so be sure to vote for your favorite town!

The voting form can be found at this link.

The Daytripper is a travel blog, podcast and tv show following host Chet Garner and "the crew" as they explore the Lone Star State, highlighting everything from famous landmarks to small-town hidden gems.