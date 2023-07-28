Temple moves on to Round Three of The Daytripper Viewer's Choice contest

Temple is facing off against San Antonio for a chance to be featured on season 14 of the popular travel show.

TEMPLE, Texas — The competition is heating up.

Temple, Texas has reached the third and semifinal round of a contest to be featured on the travel show The Daytripper!

The contest has pitted different towns across the Lone Star State against one another for a chance to be featured on a viewer's choice episode in season 14 of the popular show, with Texans being able to cast their votes for which town they would like to see get the Daytripper treatment.

Starting off with 16 towns, the contest has now been whittled down to just four contenders. In the third round, Temple is taking on San Antonio, as Galveston and Comanche face off in the East vs. West division.

Voting for round three will last one week with Texans able to vote once per day.

If Temple wins this round, it will move on to the championship round, so be sure to vote for your favorite Texas town! The voting form can be found at this link.

The Daytripper is a travel blog, podcast and tv show following host Chet Garner and "the crew" as they explore the Lone Star State, highlighting everything from famous landmarks to small-town hidden gems.