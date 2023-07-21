Temple moves on to Round Two of The Daytripper Viewer's Choice contest

Temple is facing off against Grand Prairie for a chance to be featured on season 14 of the popular travel show.

TEMPLE, Texas — On to round two! Temple, Texas has advanced to the second round in a contest to be featured on a viewer's choice episode of the travel show The Daytripper!

The contest has different towns from across the state of Texas facing off for the featured spot, with Texans being able to vote for which town they'd like to see on the show.

Starting off with 16 towns, the contest has now been whittled down to eight. Temple faces Grand Prairie in the second round, as San Antonio faces McAllen, Galveston faces Texarkana and Comanche takes on Menard.

Second-round voting will last one week, so be sure to go vote for your favorite Texas town! The voting form can be found at this link.

The Daytripper is a travel blog, podcast and tv show following host Chet Garner and "the crew" as they explore the Lone Star State, highlighting everything from famous landmarks to small-town hidden gems.