CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on Labor Day weekend, according to a tweet.

The NASCAR legend, who was hurt in a plane crash last week in Tennessee, was replying to someone on Twitter who asked him about the holiday weekend race.

"Yes. I plan on driving still. My lower back is bruised up real bad. Lots of swelling and I just need that to do down and the pain to chill out," Earnhardt said.

"I've been treating the area every day solely to get well to race. I have a plan B but hope to use it," he added.

Earnhardt released his first statement about the crash on Monday after the private plane carrying him and his family crashed in eastern Tennessee on the way to a race weekend in Bristol.

"I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots," Earnhardt statement said in part. "We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries."

Earnhardt was traveling with his wife, daughter, and dog when the Cessna Citation plane crashed during landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Carter County, Tennessee on August 15.

The Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will be held at Darlington Speedway on August 31.

