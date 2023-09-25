FAA lifts ground stop for arriving flights at Austin airport Monday morning

The ground stop was caused by an issue with an FAA communication tower.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travelers trying to get to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Monday morning ran into an obstacle.

At around 9:15 a.m. Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for arriving flights at AUS due to an issue with a communication tower, an AUS spokesperson confirmed to KVUE. Departing flights could still take off from AUS but were expected to possibly experience delays.

The AUS spokesperson said that the issue would be fixed by 11 a.m. Monday. However, just after 10 a.m., the airport said the ground stop had been lifted and normal operations could resume.

"Operations are normal at the Austin–Bergstrom International Airport. The FAA briefly paused departures and slowed incoming traffic due to a telecommunications issue. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines and FLY.faa.gov for flight information," the FAA said in a statement.

The FAA said no arriving flights were diverted to other airports. AUS urged travelers to check their flight status, both arriving and departing, to monitor for any changes.

No additional information is available at this time.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube



