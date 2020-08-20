Fight breaks out on American Airlines flight over face mask

The plane was about to take off for Charlotte when passengers got into a fight over the airline's face mask policy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fight broke out onboard an American Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Charlotte on Monday. The video posted on Twitter by another passenger shows the violent outburst after one passenger refused to put on a mandatory face mask.

American Airlines said the passenger refused to cover their face and was asked to leave the plane, per company policy. American said the passenger became disruptive and an altercation broke out between at least two passengers on the flight.

A passenger who uses the Twitter name @thefatjack posted the short video on social media as the flight crew and passengers waited for authorities from the Las Vegas Police Department to arrive and escort the passenger off the plane.

Nothing like a morning Fight Club as tempers flared on @AmericanAir LAS-CLT flight today....So much for social distancing! #AAFightClub @thefatjack pic.twitter.com/NN9lj8enbf — Caryn Ross (@SuperSassyMama) August 17, 2020

The passenger has been placed on American's "do not fly" list pending the investigation.