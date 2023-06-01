Local Killeen flights slowly resume after FAA overnight fiasco

Even though the Federal Aviation Administration has lifted ground stop, two flights at GRK will still be delayed, according to the Airport.

KILLEEN, Texas — Two flights coming out of Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) were affected due to last night's Federal Aviation Administration outage as flights slowly resume across the county, according to the Airport.

According to FAA, the outage was due to a system that helps provide safety information to flight crews.

Even though the administration has lifted ground stop, two flights at GRK will still be delayed, according to Jarrod Provost, Assistant Director of Aviation at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

“The ground stop has been rescinded, however, there will still be delays as initial flights impacted have to be given new flight times,” Provost said.

To check your flight times passengers should visit, www.KilleenTexas.gov/airport. Passengers can also check directly with American Airlines or call (800)-535-5225.