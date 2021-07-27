Killeen-Fort Hood Regional airport receives $1 million grant for new hub

KILLEEN, Texas — The Department of Transportation has awarded $1 million to the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK), which will go toward a new, non-stop service to a hub in Denver, Co.
The grant was issued through federal funds within the DOT's Small Community Air Service Developmental Program (SCASDP.)
“The SCASDP grant will allow the City to work with airlines for service to a new hub airport,” said Mike Wilson, Executive Director of Aviation for the City of Killeen Aviation Department.
The funding will be used for a revenue guarantee, marketing and a start-up cost offset for a direct route to Denver.
“Having a new hub to fly to will provide more flight options for passengers and hopefully lead to lower ticket prices. An investment in the success of the airport is an investment in the quality of life and the local economy,” said Wilson.
New flights to Denver would create a link to multiple westbound domestic and international destinations and connections.
GRK provides essential services to the soldiers and families of Fort Hood and to the civilians throughout Central Texas.