Killeen-Fort Hood Regional airport receives $1 million grant for new hub

With the funding the airport is hoping to expand flight options and aims to lower ticket prices.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Department of Transportation has awarded $1 million to the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK), which will go toward a new, non-stop service to a hub in Denver, Co.

The grant was issued through federal funds within the DOT's Small Community Air Service Developmental Program (SCASDP.)

“The SCASDP grant will allow the City to work with airlines for service to a new hub airport,” said Mike Wilson, Executive Director of Aviation for the City of Killeen Aviation Department.

The funding will be used for a revenue guarantee, marketing and a start-up cost offset for a direct route to Denver.

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional airport (GRK) just received notice of a $1,000,000 grant award from the Department of Transportation. The funds will go toward a new hub to Denver, Colo., expanding flight options and aiming to lower ticket prices.

Story:https://t.co/T3drPjT1sn pic.twitter.com/uhveQdryaD — City of Killeen, TX (@CityofKilleen) July 27, 2021

“Having a new hub to fly to will provide more flight options for passengers and hopefully lead to lower ticket prices. An investment in the success of the airport is an investment in the quality of life and the local economy,” said Wilson.

New flights to Denver would create a link to multiple westbound domestic and international destinations and connections.