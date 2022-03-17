Here are the best last-minute deals for spring break travel

Even if you're not planning to travel for spring break, the time to plan your next trip is now!

HOUSTON — If you're looking for an out-of-state vacation, we've got you covered.

As spring break comes to a close, there's still some bargain tickets up for grabs.

Even if you have no plans to travel right now, you still need to act fast. These deals might not be around in the summer.

Spring break is already underway, but there are still some deals out there.

"The prices for spring break right now are actually surprisingly low," Willis Orlando with Scott's Cheap Flights said.

Orlando said that's because airlines have increased capacity for some popular spring break destinations.

'With a lot of supply comes low prices," Orlando said.

Orlando said he's seen flights from Houston to Miami Beach for this week at $98 round trip. Just $128 to get to Denver. And $265 round trip to Costa Rica.

But if you would rather wait and travel over summer vacation, you might want to buy your tickets now. That's because of the uncertainty over the situation in Ukraine and the effect on fuel prices.

"We don't know what's going to happen here. But plan for the worst. Fares are very, very good right now, particularly for short haul international domestic end flights to Europe," Orlando said. "So if you're planning to go to any of these places, I would recommend lock in a low fare now."

The situation in Ukraine could also impact summer travel plans. Right now fewer people are flying to Europe, which is also affecting prices.

"When demand goes down, that generally forces prices to go down as well as airlines to try to fill some seats," Orlando said.

One destination you might want to avoid for the time being is Asia.