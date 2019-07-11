KEMAH, Texas — What once was billed as a Selena-themed cruise is no longer associated with the late singer.

What was originally dubbed the Selena Tribute Dinner Cruise is now a cruise that is being called a "Tejano Music Cruise."

It casts off for one night only on Saturday, Nov. 30, from Kemah Boardwalk.

Guests can enjoy a buffet dinner inspired by Tejano music, two full bars, a live DJ and an evening taking in views of Clearlake and Galveston Bay.

Groups of all sizes are welcome.

Here is a look at the menu for the dinner cruise:

Starters – Mini taco salad with taco meat, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and jalapeno ranch dressing in a crispy taco bowl

Entrees - Grilled skirt steak with tequila sunrise chimichurri or herb grilled jumbo shrimp and peppers

Sides – Southwest rigatoni pasta bake tossed with roasted corn, grilled onions and peppers, and cilantro in a creamy tomato ragu, a medley of baby vegetables - Zucchini, Carrots, Mushrooms, Snow Peas

Dessert – New York style strawberry swirl cheesecake topped with strawberry champagne glaze and vanilla bean whipped cream

Tickets for the cruise are $99.99 for adults, $94.99 seniors (55-plus) and $91.99 for military.

Boarding for the cruise begins at 7 p.m. and it departs at 8 p.m. and runs to 10:30 p.m.

Tap here for more information on tickets and the cruise.

Editor's note: Boardwalk FantaSea Cruise officials notified KHOU on Nov. 30 that the cruise is no longer tied to Selena.

