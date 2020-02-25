AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re dreaming of a Mexico vacation, you'll now have another option for how to get there starting this week.

Spirit Airlines – the ultra-low-cost carrier – will launch year-round, nonstop service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Cancún, Mexico, on Wednesday.

This will be Spirit’s first international flight from the Austin airport.

Spirit started flying from the Austin airport in 2019, with nonstop routes to Baltimore; Chicago; Denver; Detroit; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; New Orleans; and Orlando, Florida.

RELATED:

The side of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport that you never see

Austin airport breaks another annual passenger record

Austin's airport wins award for new, existing flight routes in 2019

After Spirit started flying from Austin in February 2019, the airline had a total of 772,373 passengers, the sixth-highest number of travelers for an airline serving the Austin airport. Southwest carried the most passengers in 2019 with 5,844,301.

2019 was the busiest year on record at the Austin airport, with more than 17.3 million flyers total.

In May, airlines plan to launch new nonstop service to Paris and Amsterdam from Austin.

WATCH: What happens overnight at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport?

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin police find 3-year-old boy in wooded area after going missing for nearly 12 hours, Caldwell County says

'I'm sad for you' | Hays CISD elementary school teacher suspended over claims of 'demeaning language, belligerent tone'

Texas school, health advocates tackling youth vaping

Early voting guide: Where and how to vote in Central Texas