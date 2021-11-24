AAA says to 'BET' before you hit the road | Check your battery, engine and tires

Make sure you're road-trip ready before the holiday.

HOUSTON — We’re in one of the busiest travel times of the year - in the air and on the roads. So let's make sure you're road-trip ready.

AAA says all you have to remember is “BET.” It stands for "battery, engine and tires."

First, your battery. They typically last three to five years, but because of Houston heat that's probably closer to three.

So, after three years, get your battery checked annually.

Next, your engine. Check your coolant levels before you leave and keep an eye on them, while you're on the road.

And if your engine overheats, remember never pull the radiator cap off while the engine is hot! Let the car cool down, first.

Finally, your tires. Most cars these days track your tire pressure, but Triple AAA says it's a good idea to check it yourself, before hitting the road.

You can do that at most gas stations and make sure your tires are in good shape using a quarter.

Just place the coin upside down in the tread. If you can see the top of George Washington's head on that upside down coin, it's time for new tires.

And that's what you need to know before you hit the road.