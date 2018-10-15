TEMPLE, Texas — Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue Tuesday.
Check our interactive radar here.
Isolated flooding may be a concern over the next couple of days. Several rounds of rain will move over
Central Texas through the evening.
Up to 7 inches of rain is possible for some neighborhoods.
We’ll see temperatures in the 40s and 50 for much of the week.
