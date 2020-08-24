City of Galveston issues mandatory evacuation; voluntary evacuation in effect on Bolivar

All city services in Galveston will come to an end at noon Tuesday.

GALVESTON, Texas — The City of Galveston has made the difficult decision to call for a mandatory evacuation of all residents due to the threat from Hurricane Laura.

The newest forecast models show Laura making landfall somewhere along the Texas and Louisiana coasts, possibly as a Category 3 hurricane, late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

It's too soon to say for sure exactly where Laura will go, but the threat is close enough that Galveston did not way to take any chances and wait longer.

“With the uncertainties of this storm and its increasing strength, we need to take all necessary precautions to protect our residents,” Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown said. “It’s imperative that you make plans this morning to secure your homes and move you and your family to safety off island.”

Voluntary evacuation for residents on the Bolivar Peninsula

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry has also issued a voluntary evacuation for residents on the Bolivar Peninsula, including the unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist - effective immediately. Inundation models currently show a possible three feet to six feet of flooding on the Bolivar Peninsula.

"This voluntary evacuation could become a mandatory evacuation as early as later this morning, depending on further weather updates."

Mandatory evacuation in the City of Galveston

Editor's note: The City of Galveston has issued this clarification from its earlier release, which incorrectly stated all residents had to leave by 12 p.m. Tuesday -- "Mandatory evacuations will be ongoing throughout the day Tuesday and early Wednesday, so people have time to secure their properties, businesses, etc. and leave for safety. Residents are NOT required to be off the island by 12 p.m. City services will be suspended at 12 p.m. People should be getting their plans together this morning for an evacuation."

More from the City of Galveston:

City of Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown signed a mandatory evacuation Tuesday instructing all Galveston residents to begin leaving the island for safety after overnight models shifted the landfall of Hurricane Laura westward.

Laura is predicted to make landfall late Wednesday to early Thursday as a Category 3 Major Hurricane. The landfall is anticipated near the Texas/Louisiana border, according to the latest National Weather Service models. Overnight the track of the storm moved slightly westward toward Galveston.

Given the uncertainty of the path and the heightened intensity of this storm, as well as the track westward overnight, the City of Galveston is issuing a mandatory evacuation for all residents. The mandatory evacuation was signed and went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday. It is urgent that residents heed this mandatory evacuation and leave with all family members and pets.

“With the uncertainties of this storm and its increasing strength, we need to take all necessary precautions to protect our residents,” Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown said. “It’s imperative that you make plans this morning to secure your homes and move you and your family to safety off island.”

City services will be suspended today at 12 p.m. Sanitation will complete its route this morning and those services will be suspended. City staff will secure city facilities and all city buildings will be closed by Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Police and fire will not be available once winds reach Tropical Storm strength. Those who do not follow the evacuation order should not expect public safety services once conditions worsen.

If you are signed up for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry, the state will begin staging buses at 48th and Broadway at the Island Community Center this morning. Please plan to arrive at this location before 12 p.m. and as soon as possible. If you are in the STEAR program, but do not have a way to get to the community center, please call 409-765-3710 for assistance.